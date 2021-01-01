PM Oli dissolved House on Indian instruction: Chitra Bahadur KC

Rashtriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC has accused Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of dissolving the House on instruction of India.

"PM Oli has dissolved the House on instruction of India after seeing the risk of losing power," KC said addressing a protest rally organized by the party in Ghorahi, Dang on Thursday.

He slammed Oli for pushing the country into a crisis by dissolving the House instead of resolving the internal dispute in ruling CPN. He also urged PM Oli to save the country from financial burden by reinstating the House.

He reminded how the Constitution promulgated in 2015 had removed the provision allowing the PM to dissolve the House after tiring of repeated attempts in the past by irate PMs to do so and slammed Oli for showing his true colors by violating the Constitution.

He also vented ire on President Bidya Devi Bhandari, the guardian of Constitution, for unconstitutional House dissolution.

He conceded that Oli has pushed the country toward crisis due to the wrangling for power in the ruling party but stressed that the country cannot revert back to monarchy and Hindu state on that pretext. He claimed that the movement for monarchy and Hindu state will never succeed but demanded revocation of federalism.

He also accused the current government of institutionalizing corruption by protecting the corrupt ones.