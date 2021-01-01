PM should have resigned after losing majority: Gautam

CPN Vice-chairman Bam Dev Gautam has said Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli should have resigned after losing majority in the CPN parliamentary party.

"He had warned that dismissing him would be unfortunate. One should resign if one is in minority. The party would have been saved if he had done that," Gautam said speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday. "I would have resigned before registration of no-confidence motion if I were at his place. The party I worked hard to build would have been saved."

He added he never imagined that the PM would be defeated by his own party. He pointed he has been a vehement critic of PM Oli but he had saved party unity even while staying with the disenchanted group.

"I am a harsh critic of PM. His working style has created many disputes in our party. He is a compatriot and friend of 43 years. I have advised him many times to mend his working style," he stated. "I may also be among those involved in building organization of CPN-UML. We were together at difficult times. But he did not ask me while dissolving the House of Representatives. I did not know."

He claimed he was against the intention of the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal to register no-confidence motion against Oli and had refused to participate. "I had said there can be some measures to improve things even when they resorted to allegations and counter allegations in party. I was not asked while taking the no-confidence motion. I was not informed that the no-confidence motion would be registered on December 20."