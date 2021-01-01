PM Oli destroyed Constitution after finding it doesn't serve his interests

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Minendra Rijal has accused Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of demolishing the Constitution after finding it does not serve his own interests.

Pointing that the Constitution does not have any provision for the PM with majority to dissolve the House Rijal, he added that those not adhering to the laws do not last long in power.

"Nothing will remain in the Constitution if the aspects that one doesn't like are gradually thrown out," he said addressing an interaction program organized by the CPN faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal in Kathmandu on Wednesday. "PM Oli has destroyed one wheel of the Constitution after finding that it does not serve his interests."

He stressed that the Constitution does not allow House dissolution until it can provide a PM with majority. "The Constitution does not grant the right to dissolve House to PM."

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved the House on December 20 on recommendation of the Cabinet. The issue is currently sub judice in the Supreme Court.