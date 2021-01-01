Court should be told directly to reinstate House: Paudel

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has said the court should be directly asked to reinstate the House of Representatives (HoR).

Speaking at an interaction program organized by Janata Samajwadi Party on Tuesday Paudel addressed the issue of whether one should speak about sub judice case or not. He opined that the parties are one party of the case and can, therefore, advocate and argue about the case until the verdict is given.

"Dissolution of HoR is unconstitutional and undemocratic. We should directly tell the court that is not allowed by the Constitution," he stressed.

He claimed that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari connived to dissolve the House unconstitutionally. "We hope that the House will be reinstated by the court and the justices. Verdict must be given paying attention to the letter and spirit of the Constitution."