HoR still alive: Janata Samajwadi Chair Yadav

Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav has claimed Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli did not have authority to dissolve the House as he was in minority.

"Over 86 lawmakers had signed against the PM," Yadav stated at an interaction program organized by the party on Tuesday pointing at the no-confidence motion registered by CPN lawmakers after Oli recommended House dissolution on December 20. "He dissolved the House of Representatives when he was already in minority. That cannot be done."

He has demanded revocation of the House dissolution calling it unconstitutional and undemocratic. "There is little chance of CPN remaining united now. It can be seen that PM Oli's party will do both fair and unfair works to justify House dissolution."

He claimed that the House is still alive and added that speaker can call House meeting.