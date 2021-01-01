Keeping door open for joint agitation Dahal-Nepal faction decides to go solo

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has decided to prepare for agitation against the House dissolution keeping the door open for joint movement.

The faction's standing committee meeting at Paris Danda on Monday has decided to make efforts even for joint agitation. The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has already rejected the faction's offer for joint agitation.

"We discussed about upcoming agitation. We discussed how to use the whole party structure to make the agitation effective," standing committee member Raghuji Panta said after the meeting. "There will be efforts for joint agitation. We will make preparations for solo agitation keeping the doors open for joint agitation."

He added the meeting basically discussed contemporary politics and the agitation.

Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal chaired the meeting as another Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has gone to India for treatment of his wife.