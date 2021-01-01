NC discusses proposal to protest against House dissolution from ward level

Nepali Congress (NC) is discussing the proposal for agitation against the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli from the ward level.

The main opposition party's central committee meeting on Sunday is discussing the proposal, according to a central member.

Opposition parties and the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal of ruling CPN have been protesting against the House dissolution by PM Oli on December 20. NC had demonstrated against the step on Monday.

The party is divided on the issue of its response to what it unanimously calls unconstitutional and undemocratic step by Oli.

Senior Leader Ram Chandra Puadel says the party should strongly protest the House dissolution while President Sher Bahadur Deuba, who has been accused of conniving with Oli by the Dahal-Nepal faction, argues that NC should not opt for agitation in a way that can influence the court's decision on the issue and wait for the court verdict.