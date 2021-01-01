Dahal-Nepal faction holds standing committee meeting Sunday

The faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal of ruling CPN has held standing committee meeting on Sunday to discuss future strategy and agitation against House dissolution. The faction has already announced agitation calling the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli unconstitutional.

The faction has 29 members out of the 44-strong standing committee. It has recently made former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara standing committee member.

The faction on Saturday announced a month-long program for agitation against Oli's step.

The Dahal-Nepal faction and the opposition parties have been protesting against the House dissolution by PM Oli on December 20.

The issue is currently sub judice in the constitutional bench of Supreme Court.