Memorandum handed to Home Minister demanding those chanting slogans against President be punished

The All Nepal Women's Association affiliated to the CPN faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has handed over a memorandum letter to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa demanding action against those chanting unbecoming and anarchist slogans against President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The association, while accepting freedom to convene gatherings and freedom of expression in democracy, has taken exception to what it calls inhumane, undignified, unbecoming and anarchist expressions against PM Oli and President Bhandari.

Accepting the letter, Home Minister Thapa said the government's attention has been drawn toward such remarks and the authorities concerned have already been instructed to investigate and take action.

Leader of the association Sharmila Karki said legal action must be initiated against those resorting to such sloganeering or the association itself will adopt necessary legal procedures.

The faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal of ruling CPN and the opposition parties have been protesting against what they call unconstitutional House dissolution by President Bhandari on recommendation of PM Oli on December 20.

The cadres, especially from the Dahal-Nepal faction, have been chanting abusive slogans against PM Oli and President Bhandari.