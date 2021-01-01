Govt to give permission to private sector to import COVID vaccines

The government is set to give permission to the private sector to import COVID-19 vaccines.

Addressing 'Prime Minister with Children' program Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli revealed that discussions have been held to allow even the private sector to import vaccines. He said the government will also take initiative to bring vaccines as soon as possible, and health professionals and security persons on the frontline, and senior citizens will be inoculated first.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam also confirmed that the government is close to giving permission to the private sector to import vaccines, and decision to that regard will be taken soon. He added that the vaccines brought by the private sector will also be administered in accordance to the priority set by the government.