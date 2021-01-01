CPN lawmaker close to PM Oli urges him to revoke federalism

CPN lawmaker close to Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli Niru Devi Pal has urged him to revoke federalism.

"Right honorable Prime Minister, dare to revoke federalism and make provisions of directly elected prime minister, House with 105 seats, set a limit of 15 for the central Cabinet and send the corrupts to the dark cell to rot. You will always reside in the heart and mind of the Nepali people," the member of the recently dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) has posted on Facebook.

Talking to Setopati Pal, who was in the group of Oli's advisors when he first became PM five years back, pointed she has always been against federalism personally. "This is my personal opinion. Provinces have only become a means of employment for leaders. A small country like ours cannot sustain it. Merely gathering leaders won't suffice," she stressed. "Local level should be given more rights. The rights that people want should be given to the lower level. The provinces eventually might be revoked. This is my personal opinion."

Leaders of ruling CPN and opposition parties alike have pointed how Oli was not in favor of republicanism and federalism and mocked the movement demanding abolition of monarchy saying one cannot go to America on an oxcart. They allege Oli of attempting to derail the new Constitution by dissolving the House in an unconstitutional manner.

Pal, who has publicly claimed she owes her political career to Oli, has urged him to revoke federalism when CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been alleging him of trying to undo the political changes that were achieved without Oli's active participation.