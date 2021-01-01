Gautam reaches Khumaltar to talk with Dahal

CPN Vice-chairman Bam Dev Gautam, who has yet to join any faction, has met Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter's residence in Khumaltar Friday morning.

Gautam reached Khumaltar at around 10 in the morning, according to a party source. Gautam, who is also a National Assembly member, has talked with Dahal on the day the winter session of National Assembly starts.

Lawmakers from the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal are set to raise the issue of dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) even as National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina, who is in the faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, has threatened to resort to ruling if sub judice issues are raised in the meeting.

Eight members of the nine-strong CPN secretariat are divided equally between the two factions but Gautam has yet to swear allegiance to any faction despite slamming Oli's House dissolution.