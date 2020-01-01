Oli's step unconstitutional but NC won't influence court through agitation: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called the House dissolution and announcement of election by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli unconstitutional.

Addressing a virtual program organized by the party's publicity department to mark the National Reconciliation Day on Thursday, Deuba pointed that NC has already opposed the unconstitutional and undemocratic step and organized programs across the country protesting against the step.

But he reiterated his stance that the main opposition party should not opt for agitation in a way that can influence the court.

PM Oli had dissolved the House on December 20 following internal dispute in ruling CPN. The Supreme Court is currently considering the constitutionality of the decision.

"The court cannot be threatened in the name of agitation. We have thought over and decided to not hold agitation now as the agitation can be done even later if it goes against anyone," he argued. "We should wait for the court's verdict."

He claimed that Oli has put democracy under the risk due to his quest for state capture. "We will not accept a single-party system in any pretext."