Constitution doesn't allow reinstatement of House: PM comments on sub judice issue

CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has claimed that the Constitution does not allow House reinstatement.

Addressing a gathering of his faction from the Far West at Karki Banquet in Babar Mahal on Wednesday, he waded into the issue that is currently sub judice and pointed there is no alternative to election. "The Constitution does not allow House reinstatement. "I was the leader of 64 percent of House lawmakers at the time of recommending House dissolution. For what should the House be reinstated when there was no alternative to form another government? This is not possible," he fumed.

He urged fellow Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal to prepare for the election and win a few seats instead of opposing it. "Do the Constitution, republicanism and democracy die if there is election?" he asked. "They become stronger."

He claimed that Dahal was always focused on state capture alleging that Dahal was always looking to backstab him even when he hugged Dahal. "His focus apparently was on how to capture and topple the government," he stated.

He claimed that he opted for unification of the then CPN-UML with CPN (Maoist Center) despite knowing that he will be in minority if the faction of Madhav Kumar Nepal were to ally with Dahal.

He accused Dahal of obstructing his government and added that he brought the ordinance about Constitutional Council tiring of the obstructionist attitude of Dahal. "I tried to convince him to renounce conspiratorial attitude telling him that politics is not just betrayal and urged him to serve the people with sincerity but to no avail."

"They did not allow the boat to move forward. Did not want. They kept pulling the boat back. But the boat moved forward and they have missed it," Oli said addressing a program organized by his faction at Karki Banquet in Babar Mahal on Wednesday. "They could not stop the boat. The boat of progress moved forward. They missed it."

He also accused his rivals of humiliating him.

Speaking before Oli, Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta, who was appointed minister on Maoist quota on recommendation of Dahal, accused his erstwhile supreme commander of always fomenting troubles for the country.

Claiming that PM Oli is moving the country toward prosperity, he pointed that the party has not split and merely a slice has gone away. "Dahal says the Maoists should be together. Do send Madhav Kumar Nepal here if that is so," he quipped. "UML and Maoists have become history. KP Oli is the leader of the day."