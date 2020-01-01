PM Oli taps phone of leaders, claims his energy minister until last week

CPN standing committee member Barsha Man Pun has accused Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli of tapping phones of leaders.

Addressing a protest program against the House dissolution in Rolpa on Tuesday Pun, who was energy minister in Oli's Cabinet until the last week, claimed that Oli has been tapping phones of rival politicians.

"Phones of all the leaders have been tapped. Leaders cannot talk confidential matters over the phone," he claimed. "Leaders have been terrorized in a way that they cannot talk using means of communication. This is unacceptable in a country with a democratic Constitution."

He also accused Oli of terrorizing entrepreneurs and businessmen by using the investigative organs of the state under him. "Industrialists, entrepreneurs have been terrorized to surrender and those not surrendering have been punished keeping the Department of Money Laundering Investigation and the Department of Revenue Investigation under him," he added.

"We have not brought a kind of democracy where all the powers are concentrated in a single person to terrorize others."