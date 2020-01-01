CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal stressed that he will fight till the end to correct the unconstitutional House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Addressing a protest rally organized by the party at Bhrikuti Mandap on Tuesday he pointed that two individuals—PM Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari—alone cannot murder the House. "We must go for harsher and more stringent struggle if necessary," he said.

He also accused Oli of trying to split the ruling part since one year ago. "When we said that the party should run in accordance to system, statute and values, and meetings should be held. He would go numb when we asked for meeting. He would stand up and leave if friends criticized. He cannot hear criticisms," he elaborated. "I was not allowed to speak in the secretariat when I tried to. He said I cannot speak. Why should I not get to answer when Oli could utter whatever he wanted?"

Addressing the program, CPN Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal pointed that the lifespan of Oli and company has finished. He pointed that Oli does not love republicanism and reminded how the current PM had quipped that one cannot go to America on an oxcart when the movement against monarchy was on in the past.

He accused Oli of being self-centered and factionalist and lacking communist character. "But we have left him the room to mend ways. We have, therefore, not expelled him from the party."

He also claimed that Oli faction does not constitute the official CPN pointing that the Dahal-Nepal faction has backing of 70 percent of central members.

Senior Leader Jhala Nath Khanal accused Oli of raping the Constitution and pointed that the party is on the streets against that.