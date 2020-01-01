PM Oli ran away like a coward unable to face House: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Gagan Thapa has said Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has acted cowardly unable to face the House.

Addressing a press conference in Nepalgunj on Tuesday, Thapa accused PM Oli of resorting to dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) as he could not face no-confidence motion. "The one who has ran away like a coward unable to face the House seems like a revolutionary on the streets," he stated. "You couldn't face the House. Face no-confidence motion."

Calling the House dissolution unconstitutional, he alleged PM Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari of fraud on the Constitution and misinterpreting it. "Let justice and wisdom not be murdered inside the four walls of the court. Merely looking at what is written in the Constitution should suffice for the court."

He warned that PMs can dissolve the House on whims in the coming days if the court sets a precedent that a PM with majority can dissolve it.

Reminding that the PMs who dissolved the House in the past had resigned, he also slammed Oli for expanding the Cabinet instead of resigning. "Why did he deem resignation not necessary?"