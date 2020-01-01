Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba stated that the party will respect the court's verdict on dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

"Our party will not say do this or that on a case that is sub judice," the main opposition leader said addressing a program organized in Bhaktapur on Monday to protest the House dissolution. "Oli's step is unconstitutional and is against democracy. But our party is a party that respects the court and the law. We will continue to protest. We will also wait for the court's verdict."

He reminded how the people got justice from the court even during the Panchayat regime and pointed that the court is independent. "Our party has not threatened or scared the court to take a decision."

The main opposition party held demonstrations across the country on Monday protesting what it calls unconstitutional House dissolution.

Addressing the protest program in Tanahun, NC Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel alleged PM Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari of conniving to attack the Constitution and democracy. "There is no provision in the Constitution allowing the PM to dissolve House," Paudel pointed.

He also accused Oli of bringing the ordinance about the Constitutional Council to cover up the trails of crime and corruption and added that Oli opted for House dissolution as the unconstitutional ordinance would have been revoked by the house.