Chinese delegation refuses Nepali security detail

The Communist Party of China delegation that arrived on Sunday has refused security provided by the Nepal Police.

The Nepal Police headquarters said it had informally deployed a team from the Security Service Directorate after learning that the delegation led by Deputy Director of the International Liaison Department Guo Yezhou would arrive Sunday afternoon.

"We had deployed four PSOs after learning that the team is arriving. But they sent the PSOs back. They did not accept security," a source at the Nepal Police headquarters told Setopati.

The team had gone directly to the Chinese Embassy after landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on a chartered flight. Security sources claim that the delegation, that reportedly came to take stock of the situation after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House, will return only on Wednesday.

The source added that the headquarters has not received official information about the visit of Chinese delegation from the Foreign Ministry and the Home Ministry as is the norm in case of visit by foreign dignitaries.

The police are observing the delegation from outside the ring after it refused PSOs and police escorting, according to the Metropolitan Police Office Rani Pokhari that oversees security in the federal capital Kathmandu. "Units deployed at the places where the delegation visits are watching them," an officer at Rani Pokhari confided.

The delegation, that landed at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon donning personal protective equipment (PPE), has already met President Bidya Devi Bhandari and PM Oli Sunday night, and CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Monday morning. It is expected to meet other top CPN leaders while in Kathmandu.

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi, who used to meet top CPN leaders whenever the internal dispute in the ruling party escalated in the past, has already met Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and President Bidya Devi Bhandari after the House dissolution.