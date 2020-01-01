Communist Party of China delegation meets President, will meet PM on Monday

The Communist Party of China delegation that arrived on Sunday has met President Bidya Devi Bhandari in the evening.

A Shital Niwas source said that the delegation led by Deputy Director of the International Liaison Department Guo Yezhou talked with President Bhandari for one hour from five in the evening. What the delegation talked with President Bhandari has not been revealed.

The delegation, that reportedly came to take stock of the situation after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House, was to meet PM Oli Sunday itself but could not manage time. It will now meet him Monday.

The delegation landed in Kathmandu at around 1:30 in the afternoon. It will talk with top CPN leaders during their stay in Nepal.

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi has already met Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and President Bidya Devi Bhandari after the House dissolution.