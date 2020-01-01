Communist Party of China delegation arriving to meet CPN leaders

A Communist Party of China delegation is arriving in Kathmandu as ruling CPN has virtually split.

A four-strong team led by Deputy Director of the International Liaison Department Guo Yezhou is coming to Kathmandu, according to a CPN source. The team is reportedly coming to take stock of the situation after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House last Sunday.

The party source confided that the Chinese Embassy in Nepal is arranging meetings of the team with top CPN leaders. The Foreign Ministry, however, has yet to officially confirm the visit of Chinese delegation.

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi has already met Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and President Bidya Devi Bhandari after the House dissolution.