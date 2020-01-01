No-confidence motion against Province 1 CM Rai, Bhim Acharya proposed new CM

The faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal has registered no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) of Province 1 Sher Dhan Rai on Sunday.

The faction has registered no-confidence motion against CM Rai with the provincial assembly secretariat in the morning, according to CPN provincial assembly member Rajendra Rai. Around 40 provincial lawmakers have signed on the no-confidence motion against CM Rai and proposed Bhim Acharya, who had lost the CPN parliamentary party election to Rai, as the next CM.

One minister and two state ministers had resigned earlier on Sunday.

Social Development Minister Jeevan Ghimire, Minister of State for Social Development Jas Maya Gajmer and Minister of State for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment Bijay Vishwas have resigned, according to CPN Secretary in the province Suresh Rai. "They have already resigned. Preparations are on for no-confidence motion against the CM," Rai said.

CM Rai had dismissed Finance Minister Indra Bahadur Angbo on Saturday on charge of signing to bring no-confidence motion against him.

Ruling CPN has 67 members in the 93-strong provincial assembly but just 22 of them are with CM Rai, who is from the KP Sharma Oli faction, while around 40 are in the Dahal-Nepal faction and a few are undecided ones.

The virtual split of ruling CPN has reached the provincial level with the Dahal-Nepal faction already brining no-confidence motion against Bagmati CM Dormani Paudel.