Oli to induct 8 new ministers

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli is expanding the Cabinet inducting eight new ministers Friday.

Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Prabhu Sah, Mani Thapa, Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Dava Lama will be appointed ministers from the erstwhile CPN (Maoist Center). Similarly, Prem Ale, Bimala BK and Ganesh Thagunna from the erstwhile CPN-UML will also be appointed ministers, according to a Baluwatar source.

Seven ministers from the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal had resigned Sunday slamming what they called Oli's unconstitutional and undemocratic move to dissolve the House.

The resigning ministers included Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Barsha Man Pun, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Yogesh Bhattarai, Shakti Basnet, Rameshwar Raya Yadav and Beena Magar.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta who were appointed in the Maoist quota, however, did not resign.