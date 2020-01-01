Oli faction informs Election Commission about removal of Dahal as CPN chair

The faction of KP Sharma Oli has informed the Election Commission that it has removed Pushpa Kamal Dahal as chairman of CPN.

The faction has informed the Election Commission that its statute has been amended allowing one chairman to authenticate party decisions. It has also submitted the list of 556 central members Oli unilaterally added to manufacture majority in the party.

The faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal had removed Oli as CPN chairman and replaced him with Nepal on Tuesday. It then unanimously elected Dahal as parliamentary party leader replacing Oli on Wednesday.

The Dahal-Nepal faction had reached the Election Commission Wednesday to inform about removal of Oli and stake claim that it remains the legitimate CPN.