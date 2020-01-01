Oli faction takes action against Dahal citing anti-party activities

The faction of KP Sharma Oli has punished Executive Chairman of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal for working against the party.

CPN Chairman and Prime Minister Oli said the party's central committee meeting on Thursday has taken action against Dahal for violating the party statute and anti-party activities.

The Oli faction similarly has removed provincial chiefs from the Dahal-Nepal faction. It has replaced Bhim Acharya with Subash Chandra Nembang as Province 1 incharge, Ashta Laxmi Shakya with Ishwar Pokharel in Province 3, Janardan Sharma with Mani Thapa, who is a former Maoist, in Karnali and Bhim Rawal with Lekh Raj Bhatta, also a former Maoist, in Far West.

The Oli faction has already removed Narayan Kaji Shrestha as spokesperson and replaced him with Pradeep Gyawali.

The faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal had removed Oli as CPN chairman and replaced him with Nepal on Tuesday. It then unanimously elected Dahal as parliamentary party leader replacing Oli on Wednesday.