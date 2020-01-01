Nationwide protest of Dahal-Nepal faction against House dissolution on Dec 29

The faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal of ruling CPN will hold nationwide demonstrations against the House dissolution on December 29.

The faction's central committee meeting held on Thursday has formed a 2,501-member mobilization committee under CPN Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha to start agitation from Friday itself.

Central member Niraj Acharya told Setopati that nationwide demonstrations will be held on December 29. All provincial committees will hold meeting in respective provinces on Saturday. Similarly, gatherings will be held in all 77 districts the next day and training programs will be conducted about the current situation.

All central members will gather at Maitighar at 10 Friday morning and march toward the Election Commission with a joint letter. The faction has also planned a press conference at two Friday afternoon.