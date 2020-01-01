Chinese Envoy Hou Yanqi meets Dahal

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has met CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Khumaltar Thursday morning.

Hou, who used to intensify political meetings with CPN leaders whenever internal dispute in the party escalated in the past, has again met Dahal now that the ruling party has already split in essence.

A CPN source said she talked with Dahal for around 30 minutes about contemporary issues but did not specify the details about their conversation.