Sher Bahadur Tamang returns to Dahal-Nepal faction leaving Oli

CPN lawmaker and central committee member Sher Bahadur Tamang has returned to the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal after attending meetings of the KP Sharma Oli faction on Monday and Tuesday.

Tamang had attended the meeting of CPN lawmakers called by Oli on Monday and the central committee meeting on Tuesday. He had claimed then that his signature was misused in the no confidence motion registered against Oli. But he says he has finally returned to the Dahal-Nepal faction.

"I went to Baluwatar for two days. I have now returned to the Dahal-Nepal faction. I will attend the central committee meeting to be held in Karki Banquet today," he told Setopati. "We are not to blame for all this. It is the leaders' fault. I have decided to return to the Dahal-nepal faction as I found their talks convincing."

He added that he returned to the Dahal-Nepal faction emotionally also as his close circle and even his district are with the faction.

Tamang was long in the Nepal camp in the then CPN-UML. He was elected from Sindhupalchowk-2 in the general election and had become law minister before resigning over controversial comments about Nepali women studying medicine in Bangladesh.