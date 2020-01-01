Dahal-Nepal faction unanimously elects Dahal CPN parliamentary party leader

The faction of CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal has elected Dahal as the parliamentary party leader replacing Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

The meeting of House of Representatives (HoR) members of the faction held at the Lhotse Hall of the federal parliament premises in Baneshwore on Wednesday has unanimously elected Dahal as the parliamentary party leader.

The faction claims 93 lawmakers were present during the meeting. Ruling CPN has 174 members in the HoR dissolved by Oli on Sunday.

The Dahal-Nepal faction had also removed Oli as CPN chairman and replaced him with Nepal on Tuesday.