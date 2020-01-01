Oli faction replaces party spokesperson Shrestha with Pradeep Gyawali

The faction of CPN Chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has decided to remove Narayan Kaji Shrestha as the party spokesperson.

PM's press advisor Surya Thapa said that the meeting of central members close to Oli held at Baluwatar on Tuesday has decided to remove Shrestha as spokesperson and replace him with Pradeep Gyawali.

Shrestha is in the faction of CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal that has overwhelming majority in the secretariat, and the standing and the central committees.