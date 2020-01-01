90 CPN lawmakers moving SC demanding ruling that HoR is alive

Ninety House of Representatives (HoR) members of ruling CPN including Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal will move the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday demanding ruling that the House is still alive.

Advocate Govinda Sharma 'Bandi' told Setopati that five lawmakers including CPN Chief Whip Dev Gurung are going to the Apex Court to file the writ petition. "The writ petition demands that the SC should say that the House of Representatives is still alive as the dissolution of the House of Representatives said to have been done on recommendation of the Council of Ministers is unconstitutional," Sharma, who has drafted the petition, said.

Dahal had said that he will go to the SC with over 200 lawmakers while addressing the parliamentary party meeting on Monday with lawmakers of the Dahal-Nepal faction in attendance.

The 90 CPN lawmakers had prepared to move the SC against the House dissolution Monday itself. But they concluded that going to the Apex Court bringing in lawmakers of even the opposition parties would be more appropriate.

The Constitution does not have clear provision about House dissolution. Article 85(1) of the Constitution states 'Except when dissolved earlier, the term of House of Representatives shall be five years.'

Some constitutional experts argue that the Constitution envisions House dissolution due to the use of term 'dissolved earlier'. But others argue that the provision has been kept for the situation of inability to choose the PM.

Article 76(7) states 'If the Prime Minister appointed according to clause (5) fails to get the vote of confidence or if any member fails to be appointed as Prime Minister, the President shall, on the recommendation of Prime Minister, dissolve the House of Representatives and fix a date to conduct another election within six months.'