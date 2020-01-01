Oli unilaterally inducts 556 new central committee members in CPN

CPN Chairman KP Sharma Oli has inducted 556 new central committee members on Tuesday to manufacture majority.

CPN formed after unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had 446-strong central committee after unification. Oli is in overwhelming majority in the central committee with around 200 members coming from the erstwhile Maoists and almost 100 close to Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Oli has taken a decision to induct 556 new central members saying he will form a 1199-strong general convention organizing committee in the meeting of central members close to him at Baluwatar on Tuesday. He is planning to add 197 central members later to complete the 1199-strong organizing committee.

Oli and fellow Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal have called separate central committee meetings for Tuesday.

The Dahal-Nepal faction on Sunday had called the central committee meeting for Tuesday to start disciplinary action against Oli for dissolving the House. Oli on Monday called central committee meeting of his own scheduling it hours before that called by his opponents.