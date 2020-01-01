Statement by General Secretary calling House dissolution unconstitutional is official: NBA Chair

Three different statements have been issued in the name of Nepal Bar Association (NBA) about the House dissolution.

Chairman of Chandeshwar Shrestha on Tuesday has issued a statement endorsing the statement issued by General Secretary Lila Mani Paudel on Monday calling House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli unconstitutional after Treasurer Rudra Prasad Pokharel issued a statement of his own later on Monday claiming that Paudel's statement was his personal opinion and not reflection that of the bar.

"General Secretary Lila Mani Paudel issued the statement with consent of 19 members and office-bearers of the 26-strong NBA. No other statement is that of NBA and only the one issued by the general secretary is official. I, therefore, inform all the stakeholders including legal practitioners and the media to not remain in any illusion," the statement issued by Chairman Shrestha states.

The NBA office-bearers seem divided along the line of their political affiliation with Shrestha affiliated to erstwhile Maoists, Paudel to Nepali Congress and Pokharel to the erstwhile CPN-UML led by Oli.

Issuing a statement on Monday, the NBA General Secretary Paudel had taken exception to blatant violation of the Constitution from the office-bearer who should protect the Constitution and ensure its implementation.

Treasurer Pokharel then issued a separate statement calling Paudel's statement personal and claiming that the Paudel's statement did not represent the central secretariat and central executive committee. Pokharel also expressed disagreement with what he called activities carried out to influence the court.