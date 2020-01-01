Oli likely to induct new central committee members to manufacture majority in CPN

CPN Chairman KP Sharma Oli is preparing to induct new central committee members to manufacture majority.

CPN formed after unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had 441-strong central committee after unification. Oli is in overwhelming majority in the central committee with around 200 members coming from the erstwhile Maoists and almost 100 close to Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Oli and fellow Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal have called separate central committee meetings for Tuesday.

The Dahal-Nepal faction on Sunday had called the central committee meeting for Tuesday to start disciplinary action against Oli for dissolving the House. Oli on Monday called central committee meeting of his own scheduling it hours before that called by his opponents.

A leader close to Oli confided that Oli can induct new central committee members Tuesday to manufacture majority and take action against Dahal and Nepal.