CPN parliamentary party calls House dissolution attack on democracy, demands House session

The parliamentary party meeting of ruling CPN has called dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) an attack on democracy and pledged to move against the 'so-called' dissolution.

The meeting of CPN HoR members from the faction of CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, who constitute majority in the parliamentary party, have also called the House dissolution unconstitutional and demanded immediate convening of the House session pointing that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has insulted the people's mandate and President has not displayed sensitivity by implementing the PM's recommendation that pushes the country toward the cycle of instability.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday dissolved the House and announced election in two phases in April-May 2021 on recommendation of PM Oli.