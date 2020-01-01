Preparations were on to register no confidence motion against me: PM Oli

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has said he has dissolved the House of Representatives (HoR) as his rivals were preparing to register no confidence motion.

Addressing the nation a day after recommending House dissolution and fresh election, Oli took swipe at the opponents in ruling CPN saying he was forced to go to the people for fresh mandate as his government was not allowed to work properly due to the internal dispute in CPN.

He claimed how he had proposed to hand over the government to the younger generation through the general election and party leadership through general convention, and accused his opponents of not showing patience to even wait for four months for the general convention. He alleged fellow CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal of unofficially announcing party split by submitting a separate political report to the secretariat making corruption allegations against him.

"(Dahal) submitted charge sheet in a way to carry out my political character assassination humiliating and alleging me instead. He distributed that nationwide by abusing the party logo and office, and basically made indirect announcement of party split," he fumed. "(He) secretly proceeded preparations for no confidence motion against the prime minister on the other hand."

He did not provide any solid constitutional grounds to justify House dissolution and provided bromide that he has decided to go to the people as the sovereign powers are inherent in the people as per the Constitution and spent much of the time slamming rivals inside the party repeatedly pointing that they were more aggressive in their opposition of the government than even the opposition parties.