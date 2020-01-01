Oli's step will not affect CPN unity: Dahal

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the step of fellow Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli will not affect party unity.

Issuing a statement on Monday, Dahal reminded how the party's standing committee meeting on Sunday has already decided to start disciplinary action against Oli seeking explanation, and assured the rank and file that Oli's step to dissolve House and hold election will not make meaningful difference to party unity urging them to come together against elements and attitude undermining party unity.

"It is historic duty of the day to safeguard the political changes including federalism, democracy and republicanism achieved through big sacrifice and struggle of the people," the statement points. "Anti-party activity of any individual cannot destroy the structure of unified party and party unity, and I appeal to everybody to not be fooled by any propaganda to that regard."