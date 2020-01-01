NC calls all-party meeting

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has called all-party meeting to discuss recent political developments following House dissolution.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has invited leaders of ruling CPN, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and RPP at the party's central office in Sanepa Monday afternoon, according to Chief Secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Paudel.

Leaders of NC, CPN and Janata Samajwadi had also met at the parliamentary party office of NC on Sunday and concluded that House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli is unconstitutional and authoritarian.