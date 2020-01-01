CPN standing committee decides to take disciplinary action against Oli

CPN standing committee meeting has decided to take disciplinary action against Chairman KP Sharma Oli stating he has put democracy under threat.

Standing committee members close to CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have decided to take proposal of disciplinary action against Chairman Oli to the central committee meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting has also decided for nationwide resistance against House dissolution by the president on recommendation of Prime Minister (PM) Oli.

The meeting scheduled for one Sunday afternoon was held only in the evening after PM Oli suddenly recommended House dissolution in the morning, and President Bidya Devi Bhandari duly dissolved the House and announced the date for the next election.

The standing committee members close to Oli did not attend the meeting. Erstwhile Maoist leaders Ram Bahadur Thapa, Haribol Gajurel, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Mani Thapa and Lekh Raj Bhatta also did not attend the meeting.