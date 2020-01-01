CPN makes Mahara standing committee member

Ruling CPN has appointed former House speaker Krishna Bahdur Mahara as standing committee member.

A meeting of standing committee members close to CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal held at Baluwatar Sunday evening has taken the decision to that regard.

Mahara had relinquished party membership after being elected speaker. He later resigned as speaker following rape allegations by a parliament secretariat staffer. He has since been acquitted by the court in the case.

The meeting scheduled for one Sunday afternoon was held only in the evening after Prime Minister (PM) Oli suddenly recommended House dissolution in the morning, and President Bidya Devi Bhandari duly dissolved the House and announced the date for the next election.

The standing committee members close to Oli did not attend the meeting. Erstwhile Maoist leaders Ram Bahadur Thapa, Haribol Gajurel, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Mani Thapa and Lekh Raj Bhatta also did not attend the meeting.