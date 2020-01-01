7 ministers resign protesting 'unconstitutional' House dissolution

Seven ministers in the Cabinet of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli have resigned Sunday slamming what they called his unconstitutional and undemocratic move to dissolve the House.

The ministers close to CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have resigned en masse organizing a press conference at the hall of Development Committee of the parliament in Singha Durbar in the afternoon.

The resigning ministers include Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Barsha Man Pun, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Yogesh Bhattarai, Shakti Basnet, Rameshwar Raya Yadav and Beena Magar.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta who were appointed in the Maoist quota, however, did not resign.