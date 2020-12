President Bidya Devi Bhandari has dissolved the House of Representatives (HoR) on Sunday.

The President's Office issuing a statement in the afternoon stated that the House has been dissolved on recommendation of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and the council of ministers and the next election will be held in two stages in April-May 2021.

The first phase of polling will be held on April 30 and the second phase on May 10.