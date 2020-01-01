Deuba calls emergency meeting of NC office-bearers

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has called emergency meeting of office-bearers after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli recommended House dissolution Sunday morning.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called emergency meeting of office-bearers, former office-bearers and senior leaders at his residence in Budhanilkantha, Deuba's personal secretary Bhanu Deuba confirmed.

Bhanu Deuba added that the party will announce its official position on the recommendation for House dissolution after the meeting.