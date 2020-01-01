PM recommended House dissolution for self-interest and ego: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Gagan Thapa has stated that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has recommended House dissolution due to his ego.

"This House dissolution that the PM has recommended for personal interest and justification of his ego is unconstitutional and undemocratic," Thapa told Setopati after PM Oli calling an emergency Cabinet meeting Sunday morning recommended House dissolution. "This has just reestablished Oli's hubris and incompetence. He has proved our allegations that he can go to any length for his interest."

He stressed that Oli has recommended House dissolution specifically for his self-interest. "However this episode may land and whatever the president may do, this recommendation has ended the mandate the party called CPN got to rule for five years. We had been telling that PM had lost legitimacy to rule, CPN has lost legitimacy to rule from today. I don't know what will happen technically tomorrow but conclude that the mandate has finished politically."

He also took to Twitter to slam Oli's decision. "The Constitution has been drafted envisioning a provision that the House will run for five years. The whimsical decision of PM is unconstitutional and undemocratic. There will no doubt be constitutional explanations. But whatever the explanations are, legitimacy of the people's vote for CPN three years ago has ended after this recommendation," Thapa has tweeted.