Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has gone to meet President Bidya Devi Bhandari after recommending House dissolution.

CPN Chairman Oli held a discussion with fellow Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal after the Cabinet meeting recommended House dissolution Sunday morning.

Dahal returned back from Baluwatar after the discussion failed to yield positive result while Oli has gone to the Shital Niwas to meet President Bhandari.