NC calls House dissolution due to PM's authoritarian aspirations, vows for political resistance

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has blasted the Cabinet recommendation for dissolution of the House of Representatives.

"We will resist politically if the prime minister has recommended House dissolution," NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma told Setopati.

He called the decision 'unwise' and taken due to the PM's authoritarian aspirations. "The talk of stability apparently is illusive. The country was suffering due to bad governance of Oli. We will strongly resist it politically."

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli calling an emergency Cabinet meeting Sunday morning earlier recommended House dissolution. The Cabinet is preparing to send the letter to that regard to the President's Office.