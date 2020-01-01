CPN standing committee meeting starts with Oli in attendance

The standing committee meeting of ruling CPN has started at Baluwatar on Wednesday with Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli in attendance.

The meeting scheduled to start at one in the afternoon did not start in time with Oli refusing to attend. Oli met fellow Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal before the scheduled start of meeting. Oli asked Dahal about the agenda for the standing committee meeting, and asked to not even imagine his participation in the charge sheet when told Dahal's political report will be discussed.

He accordingly did not go for the meeting. Dahal again had a lengthy discussion with Oli after that and the meeting has finally started with Oli agreeing to attend.