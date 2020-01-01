Gagan Thapa urges Deuba to immediately demand House session

Central committee member of Nepali Congress (NC) Gagan Thapa has urged the party President Sher Bahadur Deuba to submit application for calling the House session Wednesday itself.

"Sher Bahadur Deuba and top leaders, we had said in the party meeting, let's force the deviating PM to call House session. Let's not attend Constitutional Council meeting until deputy speaker is elected. Let's force to hold election for deputy speaker in the House. The current situation has arisen due to lack of considering the issue then," Thapa has tweeted addressing Deuba ahead of the party's meeting of officebearers and ex-officebearers scheduled to be held at the latter's residence on Wednesday.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday had unilaterally issued the ordinance with a provision that allows decision in the Constitutional Council with support of the majority of the existing members without discussing the ordinance in the Cabinet meeting.

The existing Constitutional Council Act required presence of four members apart from the PM to constitute quorum, and decision can only be taken through consensus.

"You are holding a meeting today. Courteous request once again Sher Bahadur Deuba. Let's submit application for House session as per Article 93(3) of the Constitution today itself. Let's stall House proceedings until deputy speaker is elected. Let's reject Constitutional Council meeting without deputy speaker. Let's force withdrawal of this ordinance through the House and the streets."