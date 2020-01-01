Oli seeks resignation of CPN Chief Whip Dev Gurung

CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has demanded resignation of the party's chief whip Dev Gurung citing non-cooperation.

Oli, who is also the parliamentary party leader of CPN, summoned Gurung to Baluwatar a few days back and asked for his resignation complaining that Gurung has not helped Oli, according to a party source. Gurung replied, the source claimed, that he will resign only if the party were to take a decision.

Standing committee member Gurung is a former Maoist leader close to CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and is in the camp of Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal who have currently allied against Oli.