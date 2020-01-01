Oli seeks resignation of CPN Chief Whip Dev Gurung

CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has demanded resignation of the party's chief whip Dev Gurung citing non-cooperation.
Oli, who is also the parliamentary party leader of CPN, summoned Gurung to Baluwatar a few days back and asked for his resignation complaining that Gurung has not helped Oli, according to a party source. Gurung replied, the source claimed, that he will resign only if the party were to take a decision.
Standing committee member Gurung is a former Maoist leader close to CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and is in the camp of Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal who have currently allied against Oli.
Published Date: Tuesday, Mangshir 30, 2077, 15:00:00