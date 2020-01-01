Govt to arrest sugar manufacturers not paying sugarcane farmers

The government has decided to arrest delinquent sugarcane manufacturers not paying sugarcane farmers.

A meeting of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Agriculture Minister Ghanashyam Bhusal, Commerce and Supplies Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta and Federal Affairs and Local Development Minister Hridayesh Tripathi in presence of secretaries of their respective ministries and a Nepal Police AIG at the Home Ministry on Tuesday has taken the decision to that regard, according to a Home Ministry source.

Sugarcane farmers have taken to the streets after not getting paid for their yield by the sugar factories.